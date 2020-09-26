John Bystry

John Michael Bystry



Born: September 6, 1957; Princeton, IL



Died: September 20, 2020; Ash Flat, AR



John Michael Bystry, age 63, of Ash Flat, passed away Sunday, September 20th at his home.



Mike, as he was known as, was born on September 6th, 1957 in Princeton, Illinois to parents John A. Bystry and Patricia Dabler.



Mike is preceded in death by his sister, Jill bystry Thompson.



He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Bystry; his parents; daughter, Claia Casey; brothers, Rick, Jim, and Jeff Bystry; sister, Joni Bystry Carlson; sister-in-law, Machelle Wells; grandchildren, Annalea Breedlove, Sydney DeLuca, Alexia Breedlove, Alena Casey, and Benjamin Casey; great-grandchildren, Alana Casey, Bristol Logan, and Madalynn Plank.



Memorial Mass will be held Friday, September 25th at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Cherokee Village, Arkansas.



Rosary will be at 8:30 A.M and the memorial mass will be at 9:00 A.M.



Arrangements were handled by Wortham Funeral Home in Hardy, AR.





