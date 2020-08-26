John H. Thomas
Born: October 5, 1947; Kewanee
Died: August 22, 2020; Wyanet
WYANET – John H. Thomas, 72, of Wyanet, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his home.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to Wyanet Rescue Unit.
Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Sheffield is assisting the family.
John Homer Thomas was born October 5, 1947 in Kewanee, IL the son of Raymond and Donnis (Middleton) Thomas. He graduated from Western High School in Buda. John served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. On June 10, 1972, he married Kathy Carlson in Sheffield, IL. She survives.
John had worked at I H in East Moline for 10 years and then drove trucks for several companies including A.G Trucking from which he retired in 2010. John loved fishing and boating.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Angie (Mark) Middleton, East Peoria; a daughter-in-law, Tabatha Thomas, Mineral; three grandchildren, Heaven Bennett, Ethen Thomas, and Madisen Thomas, and a sister, Linda Specht, Princeton, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son Scott Thomas.
