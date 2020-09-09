1/1
John R. Pogliano IV
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Pogliano IV

Born: May 30, 1991

Died: September 3, 2020

SHEFFIELD John Robert Pogliano IV, "John Boy 1%er", age 29 of Sheffield, died Thursday, September 3, 2020.

John was born on May 30, 1991 in Princeton, the son of John Robert Pogliano III and Marcia (Harmon) Pogliano. He graduated from Bureau Valley High School in 2009. He worked for the Local 150 as an equipment operator. John loved to ride his motorcycle and was a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed racing dirt bikes, fixing motorcycles and making everyone laugh.

Survivors include his parents, John III of Walnut and Marcia of Ohio; his fiancé, Rikki Kessler of Sheffield; his son, John V (4) and stepson, Carter (8); two brothers, Bird Pogliano of Walnut and Skid "Teej" (Kaitlyn) Pogliano of Walnut; one sister, Youie "Hume" Pogliano of Buda; his twin nieces, Kinley and Teagan (6); his nephew, Weston (3); maternal grandmother, Marge Harmon of Tiskilwa; and paternal grandmother, Lana Pogliano of Walnut.

He was preceded in death by his Grandpa Loren Harmon; Grandpa John Pogliano Jr; and paternal and maternal great-grandparents.

Masks and social distancing will be in effect for a public visitation to allow 50 persons at a time to attend on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut. Funeral service will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Ridge MX in Walnut. Burial will follow at Walnut Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to John's parents for John's son, John Pogliano V.

For online condolences, please visit www.garlandfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberland Funerals & Cremation - Garland
333 West Avenue D
Garland, TX 75040
972-276-0333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chamberland Funerals & Cremation - Garland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved