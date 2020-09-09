John R. Pogliano IV
Born: May 30, 1991
Died: September 3, 2020
SHEFFIELD John Robert Pogliano IV, "John Boy 1%er", age 29 of Sheffield, died Thursday, September 3, 2020.
John was born on May 30, 1991 in Princeton, the son of John Robert Pogliano III and Marcia (Harmon) Pogliano. He graduated from Bureau Valley High School in 2009. He worked for the Local 150 as an equipment operator. John loved to ride his motorcycle and was a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed racing dirt bikes, fixing motorcycles and making everyone laugh.
Survivors include his parents, John III of Walnut and Marcia of Ohio; his fiancé, Rikki Kessler of Sheffield; his son, John V (4) and stepson, Carter (8); two brothers, Bird Pogliano of Walnut and Skid "Teej" (Kaitlyn) Pogliano of Walnut; one sister, Youie "Hume" Pogliano of Buda; his twin nieces, Kinley and Teagan (6); his nephew, Weston (3); maternal grandmother, Marge Harmon of Tiskilwa; and paternal grandmother, Lana Pogliano of Walnut.
He was preceded in death by his Grandpa Loren Harmon; Grandpa John Pogliano Jr; and paternal and maternal great-grandparents.
Masks and social distancing will be in effect for a public visitation to allow 50 persons at a time to attend on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut. Funeral service will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Ridge MX in Walnut. Burial will follow at Walnut Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to John's parents for John's son, John Pogliano V.
