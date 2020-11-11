1/1
John W. Miller
John W. Miller

Born: April 29, 1940; Buda

Died: November 9, 2020; Neponset

NEPONSET – John Warren Miller, 80, of Neponset, died at 6:08 a.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home.

A public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 13 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. Private services will be held at the funeral home with Rev. Art Nutzhorn officiating. Private graveside services will follow at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton, IL. The funeral home will monitor capacity limits to maintain compliance with COVID regulations. The funeral home requires that all guests wear a mask for the safety of all those attending.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice Compassus, 755 N. Henderson St., Galesburg, IL 61401.

He was born April 29, 1940 in Buda, the son of Wayne and Mary Ann (Hood) Miller. He married Sharon M. Waldbeser on June 17, 1962 in Morton, IL.

Survivors include his wife of Neponset; his children, Joanne (Gary) Hayden of Apollo Beach, FL and Jim (Julie) Miller and Joe Miller, both of Neponset; a brother, Bob (Laurie) Miller of Kewanee; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Miller of Neponset; four sisters, Beth Sommers of Berthoud, CO, Lois Boese of Sun Lakes, AZ, Carol (John) Gerrond of Rockford, IL and Mary Jane (Lee) Stabler of Kewanee, eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Eileen Gunning; and a brother, Ronald Miller.John graduated from Neponset High School in 1958. He farmed in the Neponset area for many years and owned and operated Millers Market for 25 years.

This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rux Funeral Home - Kewanee
507 S. Chestnut St.
Kewanee, IL 61443
309-853-4100
