Jonathan M. CarlsonBorn: November 4, 1963; Portsmouth, VirginiaDied: May 22, 2020; PrincetonPRINCETON – Jonathan Michael Carlson of Princeton, Illinois died unexpectedly at his residence on May 22, 2020.Jon was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on November 4, 1963 to Virginia (Rivers) Casale and G. Michael Casale. After moving to Pensacola, Florida in 1965, his mother married James L. Carlson, and Jon took the last name of Carlson for the rest of his life. The eldest son in a Navy family, Jon attended schools in California, Alabama, Nova Scotia, and Hawaii. He graduated from Woodham High School in Pensacola, Florida in 1982. He served in the Marine Corps in the Far East from 22 January 1986 to 15 February 1990, and then moved to Princeton. He worked at Precision Coating, Hudson Cleaning, and most recently at the Ace Distribution Center.Jon had a cheerful personality and was always ready to hear a joke or tell one. He made friends easily.He is survived by a son, Cody Carlson of Henderson, Kentucky; his mother, Virginia Hartman of Pensacola, Florida; his sister, Tracy Bonner of Mobile, Alabama; his brother, Joseph Carlson of Pensacola, Florida; his stepfather, James Carlson of Princeton; and his dear friend, Kim Quevy of Princeton.In Jon's memory, share a cool one and some laughs with a friend. He would have liked that.