Joseph F. SchmittBorn: November 1, 1923; in LaSalle, ILDied: November 25, 2020; in Princeton, ILJoseph F. Schmitt, 97, of Sheffield, IL passed away on November 25, 2020 at Aperion Care in Princeton, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Sheffield, IL. Reverend Mark Miller will officiate. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. Visitation will take place at the church from 8:30 - 9:30 am. The Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am. Joseph will be laid to rest at St. Patrick Cemetery, Sheffield. Memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church or the Sheffield Rescue Unit. Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory - Geneseo Chapel is in charge of arrangements.Joseph was born on November 1, 1923 in LaSalle, IL, the son of Joseph and Dorothy (Norton) Schmitt. He married Margaret Barry on September 3, 1957. She preceded him in death on October 1, 2014.Joseph served in the United States Army during WWII. Prior to enlisting, he was training to be an Olympic swimmer. After his time in the service, he loved to train and ride horses, go fishing and he was a very gifted artist - working in many different mediums. Joseph was a very religious man, and served as an altar boy at St. Patrick Church until his 80's. He was at his happiest when he was working around the farm.He is survived by his children, Patrick Schmitt of Princeton, IL, Mary J. (William) Kopriva of Louisville, KY, Ellen Hilmo of Rock Island, IL and Jean Schmitt of Annawan, IL; grandchildren, Ben and Lisa Gerhardt, Nicholas and Benjamin Kopriva and Kaitlin Schmitt; and great-grandchildren, Rylin and Konnelly Gerhardt.He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Otto Hoffman; siblings, William and Jack Schmitt, Dorothy Blum and Joanne Harris.