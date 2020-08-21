1/1
Joseph L. Lilley
Joseph L. Lilley

Born: June 5, 1949

Died: August 17, 2020

PRINCETON – Joseph L. Lilley, 71 of Princeton, IL passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

Joe was born June 5, 1949 in Peoria, IL. He was adopted in December, along with his biological brother Jack, by Lealand and Verla Lilley.

Joseph worked most of his life alongside his father, Lealand, his brother, Jack and nephew Patrick with the family trucking business, Lealand Lilley & Sons Trucking and Lilley Machinery Market. Joe enjoyed spending time working with the Princeton Moose Lodge where he served 27 years in many roles at the lodge, district, and Moose Legion Levels. Joe's favorite past times were bowling, farming and spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Ohio. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Darla; his mother-in-law, Ila Hendrickson of Princeton, IL; three children, Kathy Lilley of Park Forest, IL, Stephen (Jennifer) Hendrickson of Princeton IL, and Jennifer Collier of Princeton, IL; one brother, Jim (Pat) McMullen of Pekin, Il, one sister, Sandy (Al) Kubesh of Olivia, MN; seven grandchildren, Magpie "Megan," Brant (Taylor), Cameron, Nathan, Chris, Jared, and Sarah; and several nieces and nephews whom which he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; one brother, Jack; his father-in-law, Melvin Hendrickson; and his beloved four-legged loyal companion, Katie.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Princeton Moose Lodge. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., officiated by Reverend Gene Vincent of the Ohio First Lutheran Church. A tribute to honor his dedication to the Moose Lodge performed by the Loyal Order of Moose and the Women of the Moose, will follow services.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a face mask and social distancing will be appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been be directed to the family.

Online condolence and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com

Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Aug. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Norberg Memorial Home Inc
701 E Thompson St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 875-2425
