Joshua 'Duracell' Fritz
Born: March 28, 1986
Died: May 14, 2020
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Joshua "Duracell" Fritz was born on March 28, 1986. He passed away on May 14, 2020 in Korea, May 13, 2020 America.
He was an amazing husband, father, son and friend, with a kind heart and an extremely loving soul. He loved his son so much and would do anything to give him the life he deserved.
He was proud of his service in the United States Air Force and his career meant the world to him. Serving in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Qatar and Djibouti, Joshua was a Unit Training Manager and extremely proud of his contribution to the military. He loved working and helping people and especially training any troop who would lend him an ear.
A spitting image of his father, he loved his mama with his whole heart. His participation in a motorcycle club made his life so full. He loved all of his service brothers and sisters, especially his club brothers.
Joshua was an amazing husband who had the most romantic soul and was constantly surprising his wife with everything she ever asked for, even when he was told not to waste money. Many mornings he would write her a note because he loved the sentiment of a handwritten note. His love for his wife was also expressed in sending her flowers at work on random days of the week just to make her smile, and he supported her in everything she ever wanted to do. He found great joy in driving her crazy by making their dog bite her feet. Joshua was so silly and loved to make her laugh no matter how ridiculous it made him look. His favorite thing to do was to gross his friends out by loving his wife to a "gross" amount constantly kissing her and sitting as close to her as he could.
Joshua was everything to his wife and family and he will forever be mourned. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.
A celebration of life service was held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel, 1500 W. Vandament Ave., Yukon, OK 73099.
Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, OK.
Published in Bureau County Republican on May 23, 2020.