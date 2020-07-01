Joyce A. Shirley
1936 - 2020
Joyce A. Shirley

Born: September 15, 1936; Lincoln

Died: June 27, 2020; Emden

EMDEN – Joyce Ann Shirley, 83, of Emden, passed away June 27, 2020 at her home.

Private family funeral services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Bethel Church with Rev. Adam Quine officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Joyce was born September 15, 1936 in Lincoln, IL., the daughter of Fred and Martha (Cross) Klokkenga. She married James Shirley on February 2, 1953 in Shawneetown, IL. They shared 67 years of marriage. Joyce was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln where she served in several capacities. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed baking, spending time with her family and was well known for her cheeseburgers.

Survivors include her husband, James Shirley; daughter, Linda (Kevin) Zinser, daughter, Lorita (Linn) Hellman, daughter, Stacy (Tracy) Olson; and grandchildren, Melissa (Trent) Cockburn, Craig (Tammy) Zinser, Lori (Blake) Beekman, Lisa (Andrew) Cardinal, Tommy (Angie) Zinser, Ann (Nathan) Taylor, Ryan (Jen) Shirley, William (Lisa) Shirley, Jason (Morgan) Shirley, Drew (Michelle) Olson, Abby Olson, Clay Olson, Emme Olson, Adam (Elta Zahner) Hellman, and Libbie Wamhoff. 24 great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gary Shirley; daughter-in -law, Marla Shirley; grandson, Austin Hellman; and brother, Leland Klokkenga.

Memorial donations may be made to Bethel Chuch and First Presbyterian Church, Lincoln.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 30, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your entire family.
Julie (Harmsen) & Mark
