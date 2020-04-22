|
Joyce Cassidy
Born: December 24, 1940
Died: April 9, 2020
OHIO – Joyce Cassidy, age 79, died at her home surrounded by her family, Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Joyce was born on December 24, 1940 in Cambridge, the daughter of John and Beulah (Palmer) Byers. She married Harry Cassidy on March 16, 1958 in Ohio. He died on August 10, 2001. Joyce was employed at Jostens Manufacturing in Princeton, and as a crew boss with Pioneer Seed Corn in Princeton for 20 years retiring in 1990. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ohio. Joyce was an avid baker, known for her candy. She enjoyed crafts and loved to sew, especially Raggedy Ann dolls.
Survivors include five daughters, Deborah (Mike) Corey of Kasbeer, Diane (Kevin) Lafferty of Ohio, Danette (Carl) Minks of Walnut, Dawn (Mark) Wilkinson of Normandy and Angie Heaton of Wyoming; two sons, Michael (Michelle) Cassidy of Walnut and Randy (Tara) Cassidy of Ohio; two sisters, Barb (Bob) Brandau of Ohio and Wanda (Tom) Wright of Crawfordsville, Ind.; two brothers, Raymond (Diane) Byers of Ohio and George (Sue) Byers of Princeton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and one brother.
Private graveside services were held at Van Orin Repose Cemetery in Van Orin. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were completed by the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
