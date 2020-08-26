Joyce M. Genslinger
Born: January 5, 1938
Died: August 21, 2020
PRINCETON – Joyce M. Genslinger, 82, of Princeton, IL passed away at Aperion Care on Friday, August 21, 2020.
Joyce was born on January 5, 1938 to the late Delbert and Adeline (Anderson) Sapp in Princeton, IL. She graduated from Princeton High School, Class of 1955. She married Richard Genslinger on November 20, 1958 at the First Lutheran Church of Princeton and she and Richard started their family together.
She was a member of the Wyanet Methodist Church, Wyanet VFW Women's Auxiliary. She would spend her days taking care of her babies, and anyone else also. Their home was always filled with the hustle and bustle of children, from laughter to tears, she was there to manage it all. She enjoyed quilting and watching a good Western. She played cards with her Ladies Card Club, and she loved to cook and bake. One of the families fond memories was of her always making and giving out donuts for Halloween or making T-Rings at Christmas and giving them to family, neighbors and friends. She loved to travel; one of her favorite trips was to Colorado. The greatest joy was always her children and grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her husband of almost 62 years, Richard Genslinger; six children, Gay (Michael) Uttenhove of New Prague, MN, Gary (Laurie) Genslinger of Highland Ranch, IA, Danny (Donna) Genslinger of Kennesaw, GA, Susan (Gregg) Fisher of Princeton, IL, Darren (Brandy) Genslinger of Maulden, IL and Lisa (Tim) Bruch of Mitchell, SD; 11 grandchildren, Jason Uttenhove, Kristin (Justin) Schaub, Ashley (Zack) Zaitz, Lindsay (Dan) Wehrwein, James (Christie) Ross, Hannah Genslinger, Seth (Whitney) Fisher, Reed Fisher, Chelsea (Colton) Stagle, Natovia Talbot, and Matthew Bruch; 16 great-grandchildren, April, Emily, William, Benjamin, Addie, Wade, Hazel, Cameron, Nathan, Lilly, Judah, Steven, Seth, Chase, Piper, and Finley; two sisters, Barbara Kosanke of North Carolina and Judy Forman of Iowa; as well as several in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Adeline Sapp; one daughter, Theresa Genslinger; one grandson, Justin Schindel; three brothers, Jerry Sapp, Fred Sapp and Jim Sapp; her mother and father-in-law, Clarence and Marjorie Genslinger, five brothers-in-law, Norman Genslinger, Gene Genslinger, John Rossler, Bob Cumpton and Jerry Genslinger; and three sisters-in-law, Bonnie Rossler, Charlotte Genslinger and Bonnie Genslinger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the family.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date and time.
Online condolences may be left at www.norbergfh.com
Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.