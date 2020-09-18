Joyce M. Johnson
Died: August 13, 2020
PRINCETON – Joyce Marie Johnson of Princeton, Illinois went home to the Lord on August 13, 2020.
She was born in Dallas, Texas to Milo V. and Mattie L. Richmond and grew up in California.
Joyce married Gary Johnson on December 22, 1973 at St. Jude's Episcopal Church in Tiskilwa, Illinois, bringing into this union her five children.
She started her marriage as a homemaker, raising her children and working alongside her husband in the family business. As her children grew older Joyce started thinking about a career of her own. Her good friend, Nedda Simon, encouraged her to become a drug and alcohol counselor.
Joyce went to George Williams College in Downers Grove, Illinois to get her certificate and was certified by the state of Illinois. She worked for Quad County Counseling and North Central Behavioral Health Systems for many years. She was grateful to have the opportunity to help people and was rewarded by the growth and positive results through their treatment. After retiring from counseling, Joyce worked with her husband in the family business until his retirement.
Joyce and her husband loved to travel and together they explored 49 states and Mexico over the years. Key West was her favorite place. The last few years, Joyce and her husband spent their winters in Arizona.
Joyce was always willing to help others and give her time to worthy projects. Joyce and her husband helped locate and furnish the first Freedom House. She was instrumental in the purchase and delivery of the Bill Lamb collection to the Bureau County Historical Society.
Joyce was always supportive and involved in any and all of her husband's projects. She was especially proud of the work he did volunteering in Oakland Cemetery repairing and restoring headstones.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; one son, Frankie Bonk of Indiana, four daughters, Debra Braun, Rebecca (Ron) Johnson, Barbara Griffith, and Michelle (Josh) Reynolds, all of Arizona; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws; her half sister, Dorothy Mehaffey; one grandson, Anthony Braun; and one granddaughter, Morgan Bonk.
Joyce will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Oakland Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Freedom House.
Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com
