Judson W. "Judd" Rutledge
Judson 'Judd' rutledge

Born: June 28, 1953; Moline

Died: September 13, 2020; Bettendorf, Iowa

WALNUT – Judson "Judd" W. Rutledge, 67, of Walnut, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, IA.

Judd was born on June 28, 1953 in Moline, the son of Willis and Jean (Elliott) Rutledge. He was a self-employed contractor and owner of Judd's Building and Remodeling. He was a very talented and skilled carpenter who worked in the surrounding area. Judd was married to Barb Hansen, and together they had two children. He was a volunteer at the Walnut Fire Department for many years. He loved to fish and was a member of the Happy Hookers club. Judd enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

Survivors include his son, Scott (Ruby) Rutledge of Lemoore, CA; his daughter, Tammy (Jason) Vidmar of Bettendorf, IA; five grandchildren, Julian, Olivia, Braden, Logan and Owen; two stepgrandchildren, Dominic and Michael; two sisters, Janice (Larry) Roggy of Morrison and JoAnne Rutledge Romer of Conway, SC; one brother, Jerry (Nancy) Rutledge of Morrison; several nieces and nephews; and his furry companion, Zoe.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jim Rutledge.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut. Please dress casual or wear your Chicago Bear attire in honor of Judd. A celebration of life will follow at the Happy Hookers pond at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Walnut Fire Department or the Happy Hookers.

For online condolences, please visit www.garlandfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Garland Funeral Home
14733 Illinois Hwy
Walnut, IL 61376
(815) 379-2010
