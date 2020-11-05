1/1
Kaden T. Wall
Kaden T. Wall

Born: May 22, 2007

Died: November 3, 2020

BRADFORD – Kaden Thomas Wall, 13, of Bradford, Illinois passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Bradford, Illinois. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. at Monday, November 9, 2020 at Osceola Grove Cemetery, rural Bradford with Pastor Jan Ringenburg, officiating.

Kaden was born May 22, 2007 in Peoria, Illinois, the son of Troy and Angie (Huffman) Wall.

Survivors include his parents: Troy and Angie; five siblings, Kassie, Kendall, Kellen, Kinsley, and Kennedy; his grandparents, Gary and Connie Wall of Bradford and Pat and Pam Berlin of Bradford; his great-grandmothers, Jean Kelly of Kewanee and Margeret Berlin of Kewanee, IL; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Glen and Marguerite Wall, Robert and Mary Lou Croegaert, Jim Kelly and Jack Berlin; and his uncle, Andy "Bub" Huffman.

He was a student at Princeton Christian Academy.

Kaden loved his family, his friends, his school, showing pigs, basketball, and 4-H. Most of all he loved farming.

Memorials may be directed to the Stark County Century Clovers 4H Club, Princeton Christian Academy, or a memorial fund at the State Bank of Toulon for his siblings.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
