Kaye M. Scott
Kaye M. Scott

Born: August 28, 1936

Died: May 24, 2020

SHEFFIELD – Kaye Maureen Scott, 83, of Sheffield passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on May 24, 2020 with family by her side.

She was born August28, 1936, in Kewanee, Illinois, the daughter of Monroe and Esther Cogger. A lifelong member of First United Church of Christ (Sheffield), Kaye graduated from Sheffield High School (Class of '54), matriculated with honors from Bradley University, and retired from the Bradford School district after 25 years teaching enjoying her elementary students.

Marrying the love of her life – Darrell Scott – at age 19, Kaye learned how to farm (22 years) and enjoyed dancing, traveling, knitting, crocheting, family, laughing with friends, and reading. Her hometown held a special place in her heart; she spent a lifetime enjoying its interwoven fabric of hearts and minds working together, sharing good times and bad while lending support for one another. She spent the last years of her life journaling this experience, collecting family photographs, and recording genealogy.

Parents Esther and Monroe "Bud" Cogger, brother Bill Cogger, and son James Scott preceded her in death.

Kaye is survived by her son and daughter-in-law (Michael and Lana Scott), grandson and wife (Andrew Scott and Tori Cox), sister (JoAnn Bohm), nephews (Danny and David Bohm and Greg and Tom Bledsoe), nieces (Lori Werkau and Sue Bledsoe Petska) and many great-nephews and -nieces whom she loved and admired.

Information concerning a memorial service will be forthcoming.

Memorials may be directed to the First United Church of Christ or Sheffield Fire and Rescue.

Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Sheffield is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at Kaye's obituary at www.stackhousemoore.com


Published in Bureau County Republican on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
