1/
Keith Loudenburg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith L. "Farmer" Loudenburg

Born: December 24, 1935; Bradford

Died: October 10, 2020; Peoria

Bradford – Keith L. "Farmer" Loudenburg, 84, of Bradford, Illinois, passed away at 7:17 a.m. October 10, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois.

Farmer was born December 24, 1935 in Bradford, Illinois, the son of Lovell and Blanche (McKeever) Loudenburg.

He married Kellie A. Sortwell July 21, 1990 in Bradford, Illinois. She survives in Bradford.

Keith is also survived by his sister, Elva "Punk" Loudenburg of Bradford; two nieces, Jean Rohrig of Kewanee, IL, and Nancy (Rick) Heaton of Toulon, IL; two nephews, Jeff (Becky) Loudenburg of Bradford, and Steve (Marjorie) Loudenburg of Bradford; 6 great-nieces and nephews, Bret Allen, Eric (Emmy) Allen, Jonathan Heaton, Elizabeth Heaton, Jessica Loudenburg, Jenna Loudenburg, and Jason Loudenburg; 4 great-great-nieces and nephews, Addysen Allen, Brantley Allen, Marcus Heaton, and Daniel Heaton; one sister-in law, Patricia (Mike) Hummel of Moline, IL, and his mother-in law, Bettie Sortwell of Kewanee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Loren Loudenburg; and his sister, Darlene Kaisre.

Farmer graduated from Bradford High School with the Class of 1958.

Keith worked for the Bradford School district as a custodian and bus driver.

He loved farming, tractors, to ride his dune buggy and ATV, and deer hunting.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Osceola Grove Cemetery, rural Bradford, Illinois.

Memorials may be directed to the family or Prairie Park, Edwards, Illinois.

Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grant-Johnson Funeral Home
217 E Main St
Bradford, IL 61421
(866) 699-7711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grant-Johnson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved