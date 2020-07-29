1/1
Kristy D. Botka
Kristy D. Botka

Born: September 3, 1983; Albany, Georgia

Died: July 22, 2020; Tiskilwa

TISKILWA – Kristy Deann Botka, 36, of Tiskilwa, formerly of Streator, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded. Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator is in charge of arrangements.

Miss Botka was born September 3, 1983 in Albany, Georgia, the daughter of Joseph and Vivian (Stovall) Botka.

She is survived by her mother, Vivian Botka of Tiskilwa; one sister, Tracy Popplewell, Wyanet; one brother, Ryan Koetz, Oswego one nephew, Eben Popplewell' and a niece, Arayah Popplewell.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com


Published in Bureau County Republican on Jul. 29, 2020.
July 29, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. I knew her through dinibg out and waiting on her often and we became friends. She also worked with my fiance years ago. She will be missed.
Gina
Friend
