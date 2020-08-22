Laura M. 'Linda' Lange



Born: September 3, 1951; Laurinburg, North Carolina



Died: June 25, 2020; Clearwater, Florida



CLEARWATER, Fla. – Laura Melinda "Linda" Lange passed away June 25, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida with her daughter, Jennifer Janecek by her side. She was 68.



Linda moved to Bureau County in 1979, living first in Bureau and then Princeton until she moved to Arkansas to be near her daughter's family in 2008.



Linda was born Sept. 3, 1951 in Laurinburg, North Carolina.She moved to Chicago as a child where she lived before moving to Bureau County.



In Princeton, she worked at J & J One Stop for many years among other jobs in the service industry.



She loved her grandchildren, crocheting and arts and crafts. Despite living in Arkansas and Florida for the last dozen years of her life, she missed Princeton and considered it her home.



She leaves behind her daughter, Jennifer, son-in-law, Charlie, and two grandchildren, Nate, 15, and Amalia, 13, all of Clearwater.



Linda was particularly close to her sister, Donna Lopez and her family, including Mario Lopez, nephews T-Jay and Alex Alvarado and niece Lannie Lopez, all of whom live in Princeton. She eagerly followed any news of her two grand-nephews and grand-niece.



Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no memorial service is planned at this time.





