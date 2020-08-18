1/1
Lawrence Galetti
1926 - 2020
Lawrence Galetti

Born: February 1, 1926; Seatonville

Died: August 15, 2020; Seatonville

SEATONVILLE – Lawrence Galetti, 94, of Seatonville, passed away of natural causes Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home in which he was born.

Public visitation will be held at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, on Wednesday, August 19, from 9 until 11 a.m. Everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask and abide by social distance guidelines. COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be followed. A private, family-only funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor Bill Jacobsen of the Seatonville Community Church officiating. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, with graveside military honors provided by the Ladd American Legion.

Lawrence was born in Seatonville on February 1, 1926 to Joseph and Lena (Chiavarrio) Galetti. He attended Seatonville Grade School and Hall Township High School. He married Edith Transburg on June 15, 1947. They were married for 69 years.

Before entering the U.S. Navy, Lawrence worked at Conkes in Mendota making fuel cans, and at the Seneca Shipyard. After enlisting in the Navy, he was stationed at the Banana River Naval Air Station from 1944 to 1946. After being discharged, Lawrence worked on the LSBC railroad keeping the tracks and switches clean. The last 5 years before retirement, Lawrence was an engineer in the scale house, weighing cars.

Lawrence was an avid fisherman, hunter, and collector of all things Native American, walking many miles through the plowed fields in search of arrowheads. Lawrence was a lifelong Cubs fan and could give you details about any game. He was a member of the Seatonville Fire Department, participating in many area water fights. He also coached Little League. Lawrence was an environmentalist before anyone was talking about it. He wrote an article pointing out the hazards of chemical run-off from farm fields into our streams, lakes, and rivers, which was published in a magazine. Last year, Lawrence and seven of his brothers, all veterans, were honored by having a section of Route 6 renamed "The Galetti Brothers Memorial Highway."

He is survived by three daughters, Linda (Rich) Kulupka of Princeton, Cathy (Joe) Bickett of Hollowayville and Wendy (Wayne Sims) Kenny of Tiskilwa; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; his sister, June Golden of Hollowayville; and his brothers, George Galetti of Seatonville, Jess (Sandra) Galetti of Ladd and Dennis (Pat) Galetti of Seatonville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Edith in 2016; son-in-law, Gary Kenny; five brothers, John, Joseph, Michael, Charles, and Jim; and his sister, Marie Bassetti

The family wishes for you to honor Lawrence's memory by thinking of him and doing a good deed for others..

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
AUG
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 17, 2020
He was such a nice man with so many interests he passed down to his caring loving daughters. Rest well Radish King!
Donna Barsztaitis
Friend
August 17, 2020
I didn’t know Mr. Galetti, but have heard from Bickett family members what a great man he was. My sympathy to all of you.
Barbara Kelley
August 17, 2020
We love you Grandpa. God bless.
Peter Kulupka
Grandchild
