Lee C. 'Bud' Errio
Born: Jaunary 10, 1944; Spring Valley
Died: April 27, 2020; Hollowayville
HOLLOWAYVILLE – Lee Charles "Bud" Errio, age 76, of Hollowayville, IL died peacefully in his home on Monday, April 27, 2020 , after a short, but intense, battle with pancreatic cancer.
Bud was born in Spring Valley, IL on January 10, 1944, to Quinto and Louise (Cellio) Errio. He graduated from Hall High School in 1962, served 2 years with the U.S. Army, and ran The Hilltop Tavern, in Seatonville, with his brothers, Ted & Terry. He worked as a Union Cement Mason until he retired in 2009.
He enjoyed the outdoors, collecting large stones for his landscaping & pond projects, squirrel hunting with his friend Ray, and spending time with his faithful sidekick – his Britany Spaniel, Quinton.
Bud will be remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, grandfather, & friend. His sense of humor and unforgettable whistle made him the life of the party. But his kindness, generosity, and huge heart will be the reason he will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie and their children, Chad (Lisa) Errio, Victoria Errio, & Rhonda Moore; his sister-in-law, M.J. Errio; his grandchildren, Ashley, Johnna, Gianna, Dominic, Addison, & Aviana; and his great-grandson, Tegan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Ted & Terry, and his son, Steve.
A celebration of Bud's life will be held at a later date, during "safer" social times, with friends, family, and, of course, fried chicken & beer.
The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.
An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.
Any memorial donations may be directed to the family.