Leigh Ann Janko
Born: March 10, 1955; Spring Valley
Died: November 8, 2020; Peru
PERU – Leigh Ann Janko, 65, of Peru died peacefully at home on Sunday, November 8, 2020 unexpectedly.
There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial for Leigh Ann at St. Valentine's Church in Peru with Msgr. Richard Soseman officiating. Burial will follow in Peru City Cemetery. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is entrusted with her arrangements.
Leigh Ann was born on March 10, 1955 in Spring Valley to Joseph and Gloria (Rodriguez) Haywood. She married her high school sweetheart, Mark Janko, on June 10, 1978 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Depue.
Leigh Ann enjoyed spending quality time with her family, especially her seven grandchildren. She loved the simple things in life – coffee with a friend, watching movies, decorating her home to be warm and inviting, especially during the Christmas season and helping her family in countless ways. Leigh Ann was gifted with the talent of truly listening to and comforting the people in her daily life.
Leigh Ann is survived by her husband, Mark Janko; three children, Mathew Janko, Amy (Jason) Gahan and Laura (Andy) Santillanes; seven grandchildren, Grace, Liv and Anna Gahan, Remy, Leo and Ruby Santillanes and Asher Janko; one sister, Susan DeBernardi; three brothers-in-law, Michael Janko, Gary Janko, and William Wilke; three sisters-in-law, Lori Janko-Wilke, Patricia Janko, and Susan Janko; and 10 nieces and nephews, Michelle Meade, Kristen Ritchey, Katie Whitfield, Jennifer Andriano, Michael DeBernardi, Julie Turner, Maria Osmanski, Michael Janko, Mason Wilke, and Emma Wilke.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Leigh Ann to Illinois Valley Autism Foundation.
