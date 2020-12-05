Leonard "Sonny" D. Vidito
Born: December 7, 1955; Paris, IL
Died: December 2, 2020; Princeton
Princeton – Leonard "Sonny" D. Vidito, 64, of Princeton, Illinois passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home in Princeton, Illinois. Burial will take place in Princeton, Illinois. A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, Illinois.
Due to Covid-19 masks and social distancing will be required and the number of people allowed in at a time will be restricted.
He was born December 7, 1955 in Paris, Illinois the son of Leonard Dwight and Paula Marlene (Flint) Vidito. Sonny married Patricia Raddatz Willis on May 3, 2003 in Morris, Illinois. She survives in Princeton.
He is also survived by three sons, Nick (Tonya) Vidito of Morris, IL, Jake (Carrie) Vidito of Homer Glen, IL, Luke (Amanda) Vidito of Dwight, IL; three step-sons, Jim (Michele) Willis of New Lenox, IL, Brian (Gosia) Willis of New Lenox, and John (Aimee) Willis of Mokena, IL; 14 grandchildren, Ryan, Jacob, Dean, Addie, Dillon, June, Patrick, Zack, Bella, Jase, Easton, Mikaela, Maisy, and Graham; his father, Leonard Dwight Vidito of Paris, IL; two sisters, Stephanie (Larry) Close of Friendswood, TX and Annie (Ken) Miller of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; one brother, Joe Vidito of Wisconsin; many nieces and nephews and some amazing friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Paula Marlene Vidito.
Sonny graduated from Seneca High School with the Class of 1974. He retired from Lyondell Basell in Morris but he found his calling at Ecky's Tap in Wyanet, Illinois.
Motorcycles were his passion. One of the motorcycles he built is on display outside of the Black Rose Saloon in Princeton. He enjoyed being around his friends and his family. Sonny was always under a pile of grandkids.
Memorials may be directed to the Rally for Reid foundation to support childhood cancer.
Pallbearers will be his six sons.
Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com