Lila Schork
Born: April 11, 1933; Spring Valley
Died: May 20, 2020; Naples, Florida
NAPLES, Fla. – Lila Schork, age 87, passed away peacefully with family at her side on May 20th, 2020 at her daughter's home in Naples, Florida.
Lila was born on April 11th, 1933 in Spring Valley, IL to Felix and Mary (nee Sabatini) Vallero. She was a graduate of Hall High School, Class of 1951. Lila married Glenn Eklund on July 4th, 1954 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Spring Valley. He preceded her in death in 1989. After Glenn's passing, Lila married Paul Schork, living in Canton Missouri and later Peru to be near family. Paul preceded her in death in 2007.
Lila's life was dedicated to her family, her faith, and friend to many. Most important, however, was Lila's family. She is survived by her daughters, Laura (Owen Calkins) Eklund of Naperville and Juli (Tom) Miller of Naples Florida, with whom she resided over the past 10 years. Also surviving is her sister, Patricia Mack of Belleville, IL; and stepchildren, John (Jennifer) Schork of Pennsylvania and Chris (Katy) Schork of Kansas. Lila was the fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Lila was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, Naples, Florida, and Nativity of our Lord Catholic Church in Spring Valley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dolores Fassino; and stepchildren, Kurt Schork and Lisa Schork Stone.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to The American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are greatly appreciated.
Published in Bureau County Republican on May 27, 2020.