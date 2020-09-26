Linda Bracken

Linda Kay Bracken
Died: September 2, 2020; Homewood, IL
Homewood – Linda Kay Bracken, nee Carter, age 76, of Homewood, IL, died peacefully on September 2nd, after a dauntless battle with cancer. Daughter of Everett J. Carter (1922-2015) of Princeton, IL, she is survived by her mother, Shirley Carter of Princeton, IL; sister, Sharon Vaughn of Dallas, TX; brother, James Carter of Princeton, IL; daughter, son-in-law, and grandson, Deana "Babe" Bracken, Nadim Amiry, and Matthew Bracken-Amiry of Los Angeles, CA, and a beloved extended family.
A graduate of Princeton High School, Class of 1962, Linda went on to attend the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana, and then on to an illustrious interior design career in the Chicago Suburbs.
Linda will always be remembered for her creativity, giving nature, endless energy, and dry sense of humor. As an interior designer for over 40 years, a longtime patron of Steppenwolf Theater, a tireless volunteer at South Suburban PADS, and lover of her South Side blues "jams", Linda positively impacted the lives of so many different people. Celebrations of her life will be held once we can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, please donate to South Suburban PADS (www.sspads.org
) or Buddy Guy's Blues Foundation (www.blues.org
).
