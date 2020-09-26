1/1
Linda Bracken
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Kay Bracken

Died: September 2, 2020; Homewood, IL

Homewood – Linda Kay Bracken, nee Carter, age 76, of Homewood, IL, died peacefully on September 2nd, after a dauntless battle with cancer. Daughter of Everett J. Carter (1922-2015) of Princeton, IL, she is survived by her mother, Shirley Carter of Princeton, IL; sister, Sharon Vaughn of Dallas, TX; brother, James Carter of Princeton, IL; daughter, son-in-law, and grandson, Deana "Babe" Bracken, Nadim Amiry, and Matthew Bracken-Amiry of Los Angeles, CA, and a beloved extended family.

A graduate of Princeton High School, Class of 1962, Linda went on to attend the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana, and then on to an illustrious interior design career in the Chicago Suburbs.

Linda will always be remembered for her creativity, giving nature, endless energy, and dry sense of humor. As an interior designer for over 40 years, a longtime patron of Steppenwolf Theater, a tireless volunteer at South Suburban PADS, and lover of her South Side blues "jams", Linda positively impacted the lives of so many different people. Celebrations of her life will be held once we can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, please donate to South Suburban PADS (www.sspads.org) or Buddy Guy's Blues Foundation (www.blues.org).

Arrangements were handled by the Cremation Society of Illinois.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved