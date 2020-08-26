1/1
Linda I. Rieck
Linda I. Rieck

Died: August 19, 2020; Princeton

PRINCETON – Linda I. Rieck, 96, of Princeton, Illinois and formerly of Webb Lake, Wisconsin, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Aperion Care Nursing Home, Princeton.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, with Pastor Scott Schmidt officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Webb Lake Cemetery, Webb Lake, Wisconsin, with Lisa Bloome, officiating.

Linda was born in 1924 in Hinsdale, Illinois, the daughter of Edward and Mathilda (Whermeister) Pantke.

She married Arthur Rieck, and he preceded her in death after more than 50 years of marriage.

Survivors include one daughter-in law, Margaret Rieck of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; one daughter, Judy (Andy) Bloome of Wyanet, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Danny (Dawn) Rieck, Becky (John) Fleming, Brian (Maria) Rieck, Samantha (Rick) Komperda, Michael Bloome, Lisa Bloome, and Jennifer (Gerald) Elmore; nine great-grandchildren; and a very special friend, Dr. Bruce Bray of Spooner, Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Robert Rieck; two brothers, Edward and Ralph Pantke; and one sister, Della Kadera.

During WWII, she worked at the Electromotive Plant in LaGrange, Illinois and later was a homemaker.

She was very dedicated to the Zion Lutheran Church in Hinsdale, Illinois. Linda was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Memorials may be directed to the food pantry.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Grant-Johnson Funeral Home
30 W Mechanic St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 699-7711
