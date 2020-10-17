1/1
Linda Swanson
Linda Louise Swanson

Born: December 6, 1945; Peoria, IL

Died: August 29, 2020; Glenwood Springs, CO

Peoria, IL – Linda Louise Swanson, 74, of Carbondale, Colorado, passed away on August 29, 2020, at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, CO.

She was born in Peoria, IL, but spent most of her youth in Princeton, IL, where she was a member of the Class of 1963 at Princeton Township High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Interior Design at the University of Wisconsin.

Linda and her late husband, James Cotherman, moved to Colorado in the early 1980s where they designed and built their house in Basalt, allowing Linda to employ her design knowledge and talent.

Linda was a very accomplished photographer, and she took many beautiful nature photographs on the property surrounding her and Jim's home in Basalt. She loved music and had been in the band in high school, as well as a member of church choirs over the years. She was an excellent cook and an avid traveler, a favorite trip being a visit to Norway to meet many cousins, who were related through her maternal grandfather.

She was preceded in death by her parents, C. Colborn and Judith (Wick) Swanson, and her husband, James Cotherman.

She is survived by her brother, Jon Swanson; and sister-in-law, Ruthann; niece and nephew, Marji and Matt Swanson; step-sons, Steve and Mike Cotherman; 5 great-nephews, and cousins.

There were no services held, but Linda's ashes were spread in a private family ceremony in one of her favorite places in Colorado where she can join those of her beloved husband Jim.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Oct. 17, 2020.
