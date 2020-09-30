1/1
Linda VanVooren
Linda VanVooren

Born: April 24, 1951; Kewanee

Died: September 24, 2020; Sheffield

SHEFFIELD – Linda VanVooren, 69, of Sheffield, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home.

Linda was born in April 24, 1951, in Kewanee, Illinois to her parents, Charles H. Frank and Lula M. Ratliff, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas of Sheffield, IL; brother, Stephen (Marilyn) Frank of Bourbonnais, IL; brother, Bruce Frank of Buda, IL; brother, Russell Frank of Manlius, IL; son, Jeffrey (Gwen) VanVooren of Leawood, KS; daughter, Angela Dietz (Steven) of Seymour, IL; four grandchildren, Taylor Dietz, Kolby Dietz, Aaron VanVooren and Alissa VanVooren; and a beloved extended family.

A graduate of Western High School, Class of 1969, Linda went on to graduate from Stewards School of Cosmetology and later earned an associate's degree in computer technology from Illinois Valley Community College. Linda loved her work as the owner/operator of Linda's Kut and Kurl Korner, where she had a 25 year career making ladies beautiful. She then went on to work in the Bureau County zoning office for 12 years. She was an instrumental part of making sure the wind farm towers and all other constructions met county guidelines.

Linda was a very detail-oriented person, and put her whole heart into everything she did. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren as a "hands on" grandma, usually with camera in her hand. She had a way of making her house a home to everyone who entered and loved to decorate for the holidays. She will always be remembered as a creative, caring person, which is evident in the way she cared for her countless plants and her flower garden. She was also a gifted painter, whether it was ceramics or a canvas painting class. Linda impacted the lives of so many, especially her family.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 1st at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sheffield. Father Mark Miller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Sheffield. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services in Sheffield, and additional visitation will be from 9 until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Linda VanVooren Memorial Fund.

A video tribute may be viewed, and condolences left, at Linda's obituary at www.stackhousemoore.com


Published in Bureau County Republican on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services
339 E Chestnut St
Sheffield, IL 61361
(815) 454-2800
