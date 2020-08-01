1/1
Lori Biggs
Lori Biggs

Born: March 15, 1962

Died: July 27, 2020

PRINCETON – On Monday, July 27 at 2318 Lori Lynn Isoardi Biggs, my best friend and the love of my life, passed out of this world. She died peacefully and without pain in her sleep, surrounded by the love of our children and family. She will be desperately missed.

Lori was born on March 15, 1962, in Peoria, IL, the youngest of four daughters, to Joseph and Margaret (Barra) Isoardi of Roanoke, IL. She is survived by her husband, David; three devoted sons; Joseph Biggs of Toronto, ON, David (Alex) Biggs of Columbia, MO and Dominic Biggs of Princeton, IL; a sister, Diana Isoardi Smith of Tucson, AZ; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved older sisters, Mary Isoardi Scheirer of Metamora, IL and Kathy Isoardi Traxel of Medicine Hat, AB.

Lori was a bright and bubbly force for fun, always looking for the next adventure. She had many interests; her curiosity took her everywhere from music, dancing, politics, crochet, painting, fostering small animals, yoga, hiking. If it caught her attention, she would cannonball into the pool. She loved decorating for holidays so much that she invented new ones just so she could have a reason to gather us together to celebrate.

She took her caring nature and inquisitive mind and turned it into a lifelong calling of caring and nurturing others before herself. Lori was an RN with a BSN that loved the work she did and the people she did that work with. To call her co-workers an extended family is to misunderstand Lori. They were her family and at the end they cared for her like no others could, putting their own pain aside to ease hers.

This is who Lori was, her ability to see the best in people and have hope was amazing to be a part of. Thirty-six years was far too short for me but I know we will meet again down the road. Until then, Love Always David.

A gathering to celebrate Lori's life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org), Bishop's Small Dog Rescue (www.bishopssmalldogrescue.webs.com) and Second Hand Ranch & Rescue (www.2ndhandranch.com).

Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com

Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments


Published in Bureau County Republican on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norberg Memorial Home Inc
701 E Thompson St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 875-2425
Memories & Condolences
