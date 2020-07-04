Little did we know this was your last earthly birthday but you had such a happy evening. I thank God for bringing you into my life to be my Dad. I will cherish all the life lessons you taught, good examples you modeled, forgiveness you gave, your generosity beyond measure and unconditional love to all your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I will miss you so much but I'm at peace knowing you are free of pain and limitations. I love you, Steph

Stephanie Adams

Daughter