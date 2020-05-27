Lucille B. Munson
Died: May 22, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Lucile B. Munson, 84, of Princeton, IL died Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
A private burial will be held later in the week. The family will have a celebration and luncheon at a later date and time.
Published in Bureau County Republican on May 27, 2020.