Lucille B. Munson
Lucille B. Munson

Died: May 22, 2020; Princeton

PRINCETON – Lucile B. Munson, 84, of Princeton, IL died Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

A private burial will be held later in the week. The family will have a celebration and luncheon at a later date and time.


Published in Bureau County Republican on May 27, 2020.
