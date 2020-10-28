Lucille F. Legner



Born: April 19, 1921



Died: October 6, 2020



PRINCETON – Lucille F. Legner passed away peacefully and surrounded by her immediate family on October 6, 2020.



Born in Chicago, IL, on April 19, 1921, she grew up in Chicago and married Everett C. Legner. After moving to Princeton, IL with her family, she made Princeton her home for over 40 years.



Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Everett.



She has one daughter, Lenore F. Dean, who resides with her husband and son in St. Louis, MO.



A private memorial service will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church. Interment will be next to her late husband, Everett, at Oakland Cemetery.



Memorials may be sent to St. Louis Catholic Church in Princeton.





