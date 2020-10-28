1/
Lucille F. Legner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille F. Legner

Born: April 19, 1921

Died: October 6, 2020

PRINCETON – Lucille F. Legner passed away peacefully and surrounded by her immediate family on October 6, 2020.

Born in Chicago, IL, on April 19, 1921, she grew up in Chicago and married Everett C. Legner. After moving to Princeton, IL with her family, she made Princeton her home for over 40 years.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Everett.

She has one daughter, Lenore F. Dean, who resides with her husband and son in St. Louis, MO.

A private memorial service will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church. Interment will be next to her late husband, Everett, at Oakland Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to St. Louis Catholic Church in Princeton.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved