Or Copy this URL to Share

Share M.'s life story with friends and family

Share M.'s life story with friends and family

M. Sue Austin



Died: May 7, 2020



PRINCETON – M. Sue Austin, 95, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Country Comfort Assisted Living.



Services pending. Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store