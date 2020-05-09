M. Sue Austin
Died: May 7, 2020
PRINCETON – M. Sue Austin, 95, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Country Comfort Assisted Living.
Services pending. Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.
Published in Bureau County Republican on May 9, 2020.