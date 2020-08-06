1/1
Margaret A. Specht
Margaret A. Specht

Born: June 23, 1920; Prophetstown

Died: August 4, 2020; Princeton

PRINCETON – Margaret Anna Marie Specht, 100, of Princeton, formerly of Sheffield, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Aperion Care Nursing Home, Princeton.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a private graveside service will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Sheffield, Illinois.

She was born June 23, 1920 in Prophetstown, Illinois, the daughter of Ernest and Hannah (Meier) Brown.

She married Harley Albert Specht on October 7, 1939 in Davenport, IA. He passed away November 1, 1990.

She is survived by four sons, Alan (Linda) Specht of Princeton, Robert (Judy) Specht of Geneseo, David (Diana) Specht of Plainfield, IL, Dennis (Sally) Specht of Princeton; two daughters, Andrea Rosenow of Columbia, TN and Debra (Kevin) Rodseth of Big Lake, MN; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents; two sisters, Helen Sims of Moline and Dorothy Newlon of Prophetstown; one granddaughter, Stacie Leigh Specht; and one great-grandson, Michael Dominic Minneart.

Margaret graduated from Prophetstown High School with the Class of 1938.

She worked at Kraft Foods in Manlius for 11 years, and owned and operated, with her husband, Harley's Bait Shop in Sheffield for 19 years.

She was a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church for 52 years, enjoyed computers, knitting, crocheting, spending time with her grandchildren, going to the casino, gardening, and yard work. Her friends at Coleita Court have played a special part in her life.

Memorials may be directed to St Louis Catholic Church, Princeton, Illinois.

Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grant-Johnson Funeral Home
30 W Mechanic St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 699-7711
