Margaret F. Fritz
Born: May 22, 1958
Died: November 22, 2020
SHEFFIELD – Margaret F. Fritz was born May 22, 1958, to Harriett G. Eitel (Curran) and Loyd E. Eitel, Capt, USAF in Cambridgeshire, Melbourne, United Kingdom.Margaret was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, companion, counsel, scout leader, and who loved helping others. She was always thoughtful of others, and loved children. Margaret's life consisted of being a day care teacher, homemaker, and programs/events coordinator for employment and volunteering. The raising her children gave here the most joy. Also , caring for the family while her husband on many deployments, she was the family matriarch.
Her younger years she grew up as a military dependent, traveled around the US and got to see much of the country, in her early years. As the youngest sibling of her family, she was used to hand me downs and was her Mother's pride and joy. She finally settled with several siblings, in Santa Maria, CA. Her brothers and sister, looked out for their youngest and stubborn sister. Being a true and fiery redhead, she was often direct. She attended catholic school growing up, and finally graduated from Santa Maria High school. Margaret continued her studies at the Santa Maria Community College completing requirements for a Degree in Early Childhood Development. She was passionate in caring for her own and other children. During and after school, she worked part-time with her mother for a local medical office.
Margaret had her first child, Christopher L. Fritz on April 10, 1981. She had met the love of her live, Chester L. Fritz, SSGT, USAF a year earlier and the two were married on April 21st, 1981, in Santa Maria.From this point, her life changed dramatically. Presented with more traveling now, as the wife of an active duty airman, she was very happy. Her family grew when she gave birth to her second child, Joshua L. Fritz, on March 28, 1986, while living in Oklahoma City, OK. It was there, she became active in her sons' lives as leader in the Boy Scouts. While in scouting she became Den Leader for the boys Cub Scout pack, Webelos Leader, Assistance Scoutmaster, Assistant District Day Camp director, and finally completed the National Scouting Camp Director Certification. She was award several honors and was very proud of the work she did in the Scouting Program.
From Oklahoma, Margaret and family ended up in Anchorage, Alaska, where she got to see many sites and experience the great outdoors. She disliked the cold weather, snow, and the trip's travel on a ferry through the inside passage to/from Bellingham, WA. Fearing the open water and cramped quarters, she endured the event as a hero, for her family. Also, in Anchorage, Margaret worked at the Elmendorf AFB Child Care Center, which she energized and compassionate. One activity she enjoyed during this time as coordinating to supporting, setting up for the Annual Children's Christmas party, dressing up as a Santa's Helper Elf.
It was from there, Margaret lead the family on the next chapter in her live, finally settling down in Sheffield, IL, where she lived until her passing. Margaret, not being from a rural farming community and used to adventure and traveling, after 20+ years, her dream was of moving back to Oklahoma to be with her many family and friends.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 39.5 years, Chester Fritz of Sheffield, IL; one son, Christopher (Heather Burton) Fritz of Tiskilwa, IL; two grandsons, Dakota J. Fritz (IL) and Sawyer Belleville (AZ); three siblings, Regina Brown (OK), Joe Eitel (CA), Loyd Eitel (CA); eightnieces and nephews, Patrick Patterson, Ashley Carranzas (Husband Luke), Jordan Eitel, Tom Eitel, John Eitel, David Eitel, Ann Marie (Eitel) Harris (Husband Larry), Reann Emblem (Husband Olaf) ; eight great nieces and nephews.
In this adventure of her life, she is preceded in death by her son Joshua L. who passed away on May 14, 2020; sister Juliann Thomas; nephew Michael Patterson, mother and father Harriett and Loyd Eitel; mother in law, Viola L. Johnson.
In lieu of flowers or donations, may be directed to Margaret's designated Charities in her name; T.A.P.S – Tragedy Assistance Program for survivors or Wounded Warrior Project
