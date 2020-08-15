Margaret J. Gilbert
Born: August 18, 1930; Dubuque, Iowa
Died: August 13, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Margaret J. Gilbert, 89, of Princeton, Illinois passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital, Princeton.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a private service will be held at a later date.
Margaret was born August 18, 1930 in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Margaret (O'Harran) Healy.
She married Robert G. Gilbert in Whittier, California on April 4, 1955. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2013.
Margaret is survived by one daughter, Cyndi (Robert) Walton of Princeton; one son, Jeff Gilbert of Princeton; two granddaughters, Jody Coleman and Lisa Johnson, both of Navarre, Florida; two great-grandsons, Anthony Griffin of Navarre and Khalil Coleman of Princeton; and one brother, Thomas Healy of California.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; one great-grandson, Tyler Griffin; one sister, Jeanne Marie Nolan; and one brother, Richard Healy.
Margaret graduated from East High School in Madison, WI in 1949. She attended phone company school and the Dancing School.
She worked as a secretary and was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Princeton, Illinois.
The family would like to thank Liberty Village of Princeton, and Perry Memorial Hospital staff for the their outstanding care for Margaret.
Memorials may be directed to St. Louis Catholic Church, Princeton.
