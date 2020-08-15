1/1
Margaret J. Gilbert
Margaret J. Gilbert

Born: August 18, 1930; Dubuque, Iowa

Died: August 13, 2020; Princeton

PRINCETON – Margaret J. Gilbert, 89, of Princeton, Illinois passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital, Princeton.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a private service will be held at a later date.

Margaret was born August 18, 1930 in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Margaret (O'Harran) Healy.

She married Robert G. Gilbert in Whittier, California on April 4, 1955. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2013.

Margaret is survived by one daughter, Cyndi (Robert) Walton of Princeton; one son, Jeff Gilbert of Princeton; two granddaughters, Jody Coleman and Lisa Johnson, both of Navarre, Florida; two great-grandsons, Anthony Griffin of Navarre and Khalil Coleman of Princeton; and one brother, Thomas Healy of California.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; one great-grandson, Tyler Griffin; one sister, Jeanne Marie Nolan; and one brother, Richard Healy.

Margaret graduated from East High School in Madison, WI in 1949. She attended phone company school and the Dancing School.

She worked as a secretary and was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Princeton, Illinois.

The family would like to thank Liberty Village of Princeton, and Perry Memorial Hospital staff for the their outstanding care for Margaret.

Memorials may be directed to St. Louis Catholic Church, Princeton.

Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grant-Johnson Funeral Home
30 W Mechanic St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 699-7711
