Margie Jo SelLitto
Born: November 9, 1949; Binghamton, New York
Died: July 11, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Margie Jo Sellitto, 70, of Princeton, IL passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones.
Margie was born in Binghamton, NY to the late Joseph and Margie (Bolt) Franks on November 9, 1949. She married John Sellitto on September 27, 1969 in Great Bend, PA.She graduated from IVCC with her nursing degree. She worked at St Margaret's Hospital before moving onto OSF St Francis Medical Center. She retired from Heartland Health Care in Henry, IL in 2018. Nursing allowed Margie to enjoy a career that gave her the opportunity to do her favorite thing in life, taking care of other people. She loved caring for others and it was her greatest joy in life. She enjoyed playing sports in her younger days and family and friends have fond memories of time spent together bowling and playing softball. She loved family gatherings and will be remembered as a wonderful cook. Growing up in PA, she enjoyed a local specialty called "Speedies" that she often prepared throughout her entire life. She enjoyed nature and spent many happy hours watching the birds from the deck at home.
Margie is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, John Sellitto of Princeton, IL; two children, Sara (John) Travise of Phoenix, AZ and Patrick (Lyndsay) Sellitto of Merna, IL; two grandchildren, Charles and Andrew Sellitto; one brother, Rick (Dawn) Franks and a sister-in-law, Terry Franks.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margie Franks; one brother, Joseph Franks; and two sisters, Judy Franks and Brenda Franks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Special Olympics
.
A Mass will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. officiated by Father Daniel Gifford.
Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com
Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.