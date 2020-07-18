1/
Margie Jo Sellitto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie Jo SelLitto

Born: November 9, 1949; Binghamton, New York

Died: July 11, 2020; Princeton

PRINCETON – Margie Jo Sellitto, 70, of Princeton, IL passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Margie was born in Binghamton, NY to the late Joseph and Margie (Bolt) Franks on November 9, 1949. She married John Sellitto on September 27, 1969 in Great Bend, PA.She graduated from IVCC with her nursing degree. She worked at St Margaret's Hospital before moving onto OSF St Francis Medical Center. She retired from Heartland Health Care in Henry, IL in 2018. Nursing allowed Margie to enjoy a career that gave her the opportunity to do her favorite thing in life, taking care of other people. She loved caring for others and it was her greatest joy in life. She enjoyed playing sports in her younger days and family and friends have fond memories of time spent together bowling and playing softball. She loved family gatherings and will be remembered as a wonderful cook. Growing up in PA, she enjoyed a local specialty called "Speedies" that she often prepared throughout her entire life. She enjoyed nature and spent many happy hours watching the birds from the deck at home.

Margie is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, John Sellitto of Princeton, IL; two children, Sara (John) Travise of Phoenix, AZ and Patrick (Lyndsay) Sellitto of Merna, IL; two grandchildren, Charles and Andrew Sellitto; one brother, Rick (Dawn) Franks and a sister-in-law, Terry Franks.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margie Franks; one brother, Joseph Franks; and two sisters, Judy Franks and Brenda Franks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Special Olympics.

A Mass will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. officiated by Father Daniel Gifford.

Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com

Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norberg Memorial Home Inc
701 E Thompson St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 875-2425
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norberg Memorial Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved