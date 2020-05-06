Marguerite J. Jackson
Died: May 3, 2020; Henry
PRINCETON – Marguerite J. Jackson, 86, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Heartland Health Care in Henry, IL.
Marguerite was born in Spring Valley, IL to the late Joseph and Margaret (Leindecker) Mussatti on December 1, 1933. She was a graduate of Hall High School, Class of 1951. Shortly thereafter she married the late Burton Jackson on December 30, 1951 in Spring Valley, IL. They started their family and Marguerite worked as a bookkeeper most of her life, when she wasn't raising their children. She was a member of Community Bible Church of Wyanet as well as Bureau Township Community Church.
She loved to bake and garden, with a love of beautiful flowers. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her best friend for the past 81 years, Dorie Hoffman-Savitch. Dorie and Marguerite even married best friends and lived by one another throughout their lives. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren over a good meal. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Marguerite is survived by her five children, Judy (Jerry) Jacobson of Elk Grove, IL, Jim Jackson of Wyanet, IL, Connie Jackson-Benz of Cape Canaveral, FL, Cindy Jackson-Welch of Norfolk, VA and Debbie (James) Gutierrez of Norfolk, VA; six grandchildren, Jodi (Brad) Elmore, Jared Jacobson, Breanna (Patrick) Santos, Jessica Welch, Jamie Gutierrez and James (Kathy) Gutierrez; seven great-grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler, Morgan, Tala James, Gabriel, Bella, J. R.; and her best friend, Dorie Hoffman-Savitch.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Burton who passed in 1972.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Missionary fund at the Wyanet Community Bible Church.
Online livestreaming services for Marguerite will be held at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments, Inc. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. officiated by Reverend Ed Salpice. You may join us via private Facebook group, be sure to join the group before 10:00 a.m. at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments Memorial Service Group. https://www.facebook.com/groups/Norbergmemorialhomememorialservicegroup/ followed by a graveside service at Corss Cemetery, Princeton, IL.
Online condolences as well as memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com click on the "Pay online" tab in the upper right corner.
Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments, Inc.
Published in Bureau County Republican on May 6, 2020.