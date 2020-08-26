1/1
Marilyn J. Fordham
Marilyn J. Fordham

Born: August 12, 1942; Princeton

Died: August 21, 2020; Princeton

PRINCETON – Marilyn J. Fordham, 78, of Princeton, IL, passed away at her home, surrounded by loved ones on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Marilyn was born on August 12, 1942 to the late Carl and Pearl (Wade) May in Princeton, IL. She was a graduate of Princeton High School, Class of 1960. She married the late William C. Fordham on September 8, 1962. She spent her time as a mother, farmer's wife and volunteer. She was a Perry Memorial Gold Coat and a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church, where she had served in the choir for over 40 years. She used to teach vacation Bible school, and always volunteered wherever they were needed in her church community.

She loved to read – it was something she did her entire life. She loved to play games with her children and grandchildren, whether it be card games or board games, anything to keep her mind active and spend time with her loved ones. She enjoyed all puzzles, from jigsaw to 3-D. Watching games shows and antique shopping. Her greatest joys were always spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

Marilyn is survived by three daughters, Barbara (Jeff) Beauchem of Stillman Valley, IL, Brenda Smith of Princeton, IL and Betty Fisher-Lundeen of Princeton, IL; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, with two on the way, and her four foster children, Pat(Larry) Downs Bright of Palm Springs, Doris(Randy) Cruz of Elizabethtown, KY, Mary(Chris) Holman of Round Rock, TX, and Sue(Joe) Cooksey of Bay, AR.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Pearl May, within her last year she lost her husband of 56 years, William C. Fordham, only son, Ronald Fordham and only sibling, Janet Turner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Evangelical Covenant Church's Choir or Broadcast Ministries.

Services for Marilyn were Monday, August 24, 2020 at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments. A graveside service followed at Oakland Cemetery in Princeton, IL.

Per the family's wishes, this service is available for viewing in a private group on Facebook. Please see the following link to join the group.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/Norbergmemorialhomememorialservicegroup/

Online condolences and memorials may be directed to www.norbergfh.com

Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home Inc. & Monuments.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Aug. 26, 2020.
or

