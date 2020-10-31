Marilyn Y. Pryor
Born: April 25, 1927
Died: October 24, 2020
PRINCETON – Marilyn Y. Pryor, 93, of Princeton, IL passed away October 24, 2020 at 7 a.m.
Marilyn was born April 25, 1927 in Pana, IL to Louise (Pierson) and Eldon Young. She married Ralph E. Pryor in Assumption, IL on June 29, 1947. He preceded her in death on December 22, 2006.
Marilyn graduated Assumption High School and attended the University of Illinois. Marilyn and Ralph lived in Chicago, IL, Springfield, IL, and Peru, IN. Those stops were also the birthplaces of their three children. Ralph and Marilyn settled in Princeton, IL to raise their family. Marilyn worked as a telephone operator, housewife, and salesperson at a woman's clothing store in Princeton. Marilyn and Ralph loved to dance and enjoyed many years and had many friends and acquaintances in Princeton, IL.
Mrs. Pryor is survived by her children, Craig E. (Beth) Pryor of Pinehurst, NC, Marsha Lynn (Michael) Gordon of Villa Grove, IL and William A. (Andrea) Pryor of Springfield, IL; her grandchildren, Brad Pryor of Jackson, WY, Carrie Musick and Curt (Katherine) Pryor of Wilmington, NC, Eric Gordon of White Hall, WI, Brian (Kristina) Gordon of Lawrence, KS, and Blake and Natalie Pryor of Springfield, IL; and her great-grandchildren, Ayden and Kafer Pryor and Jack Musick, all of Wilmington, NC, and Findley and Kennadi Gordon of Lawrence, KS.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Lincoln Christian Village and especially Alex.
A private burial will be held at a later date in Princeton, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Princeton, IL or the Alzheimer's Association
.