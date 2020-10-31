1/1
Marilyn Y. Pryor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Y. Pryor

Born: April 25, 1927

Died: October 24, 2020

PRINCETON – Marilyn Y. Pryor, 93, of Princeton, IL passed away October 24, 2020 at 7 a.m.

Marilyn was born April 25, 1927 in Pana, IL to Louise (Pierson) and Eldon Young. She married Ralph E. Pryor in Assumption, IL on June 29, 1947. He preceded her in death on December 22, 2006.

Marilyn graduated Assumption High School and attended the University of Illinois. Marilyn and Ralph lived in Chicago, IL, Springfield, IL, and Peru, IN. Those stops were also the birthplaces of their three children. Ralph and Marilyn settled in Princeton, IL to raise their family. Marilyn worked as a telephone operator, housewife, and salesperson at a woman's clothing store in Princeton. Marilyn and Ralph loved to dance and enjoyed many years and had many friends and acquaintances in Princeton, IL.

Mrs. Pryor is survived by her children, Craig E. (Beth) Pryor of Pinehurst, NC, Marsha Lynn (Michael) Gordon of Villa Grove, IL and William A. (Andrea) Pryor of Springfield, IL; her grandchildren, Brad Pryor of Jackson, WY, Carrie Musick and Curt (Katherine) Pryor of Wilmington, NC, Eric Gordon of White Hall, WI, Brian (Kristina) Gordon of Lawrence, KS, and Blake and Natalie Pryor of Springfield, IL; and her great-grandchildren, Ayden and Kafer Pryor and Jack Musick, all of Wilmington, NC, and Findley and Kennadi Gordon of Lawrence, KS.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Lincoln Christian Village and especially Alex.

A private burial will be held at a later date in Princeton, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Princeton, IL or the Alzheimer's Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Oct. 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved