Marjorie G. Walters
Marjorie G. Walters

Born: February 12, 1931; Ohio

Died: November 11, 2020; Princeton

PRINCETON – Marjorie G. Walters, 89, of Princeton, Illinois passed away at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Liberty Village in Princeton, Illinois.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a private family service will be held at a later date.

Marge was born February 12, 1931 in Ohio, Illinois, the daughter of Darwin and Grace (Winkler) Etheridge. Marge and her sister Betty lived at the Covenant Children's Home from the time she was 12 until she was 18. Marge spoke fondly of the home and of the families of the Covenant Church, who brought her into their homes for the holidays. It was through the Covenant Church that Marge came to faith in Jesus Christ. After she left the children's home, she lived in Chicago and attended college there. It was there that she met her first husband, Cecil Borges, Jr. They married on February 24, 1951 in Chicago and had three children. He preceded her in death on December 28, 1973. She then married Lee R. Walters in Princeton on December 17, 1977. They were very involved in church ministry. Marge mentored several young women throughout her life. Marge and Lee ran Walters' Tax Preparation in Princeton for many years. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2013.

Survivors include one daughter, Sue (Ted) Roberts of Princeton; one son, Kevin (Sandy) Borges of Princeton; two stepchildren, Kimber (Cal) Swanson of Red Bud, IL, and Justin (Jan) Walters of Princeton; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Gibbs of Princeton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; two brothers, Stanley and Gaylord; one sister, Beverly Purvis; one son, Tom Borges; and one grandson, Jesse Walters.

Marge enjoyed painting, baking, and she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Memorials may be directed to the Second Story Teen Center in Princeton.

Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
