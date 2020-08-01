Marjorie K. Chesser
Born: July 14, 1930; Kewanee
Died: July 29, 2020; Manlius
MANLIUS – Marjorie K. Chesser, 90, of rural Manlius passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her home.
She was born July 14, 1930 in Kewanee, Illinois the daughter of George and Mildred (Smith) DeVenney.
Marge graduated from Kewanee High School with the Class of 1948. She married Walter F. Chesser August 25, 1949 in Kewanee, Illinois. He preceded her in death September 27, 1992.
Marge worked as a bookkeeper, a cook for Bureau Township Schools and Colonial Hall Nursing Home and later worked with DCFS in Bureau County. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Manlius and a member of Royal Neighbors of New Bedford. She enjoyed reading and spending time with a few very close friends. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by those that knew her.
Marge is survived by her children, Kathy Woods of Broken Arrow, OK, Karen (Eric) Renner of Wyanet, IL, Connie (the late Joe) Kidd of Broken Arrow, OK, Bill (the late Linda) Chesser of Broken Arrow, OK, Kim (Forest) Longacre of Broken Arrow, OK, and Scott (Melinda) Chesser of Broken Arrow, OK; grandchildren, Mike (Sara) Woods, Rick (Kelly) Woods, Curt (Charlotte) Woods, Jason (Kelly) Renner, Nicole Renner, Michael Mincolla, Jackie Kidd Compton, Robby (Elaina) Coffey, Daniel (Kayla) Coffey, Josh Stenros, Tarrah (Tim) Stoneburger) Stenros, Patrick Longacre, Ashley (Jamall Shaw) Chesser, Justin Chesser, Paul Weise, Tammy Weise Knapp, Kane Weise, Aaron Weise, Brandy Porter, Jennifer Weise-Morning; great-grandchildren, Justice, Austyn, Dawson, Payton, Lexi, Jeremy, Derrick, Alex, Bella, Jake, Jayden, Alex, Drew, Jaiden, Kaia, Kain, Colton, Andrew, Anna Beth, Piper, Xander, Jynessa, Rowen, Leeland, Desirae, Destinee, Jesse, Jordan, Jayden, Shayla, Silver, Stephany, Alisa; great-great-grandchildren, Maevery, Daisy, Skye, Thomas, Sophia, Julien, Evan, Noah, Liam, Luke, and Jackson; two brothers, Ron (Mary) DeVenney of Sheffield, and Thomas (Margaret) DeVenney of Sheffield; and three sisters, Melodee DeVenney, Buda, Deb (Dwaine) Roberts of Buda, and Lori DeVenney of Princeton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one daughter, Chris Chesser; two brothers, Robert and George DeVenney; and four sisters, Rose Holten, Janice Henry, Dawn VerVynck, and Rita DeVenney.
Cremation rites will be accorded at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Greenville-Fairfield Union Cemetery in rural New Bedford, Illinois with Vicar Ryan Mackey officiating.
Memorials may be directed to the Manlius Fire Department or the Manlius Ambulance.
Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com
.