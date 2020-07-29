Marjorie kessel Sibigtroth
Born: February 19, 1929; Ladd
Died: July 23, 2020; Peoria
OHIO – Marjorie Kessel Sibigtroth, 91, of Ohio, Ill., passed away Thursday, July 23, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota, with Rev. Gene Vincent officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the services. Masks are required and social distancing is appreciated. Burial will be in Restland Cemetery, Mendota.
Marjorie was born Feb. 19, 1929, in Ladd to Paul and Frances (Tones) Kessel. She married Edwin Sibigtroth on June 5, 1947, in Ladd.
Marjorie worked for many years as a stay-at-home mom, as a nurse's aide at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton and retiring after 30 years of service with Borg Warner in Dixon. She was a member of Ohio Lutheran Church and Mendota VFW Ladies Auxiliary. During her retirement years, she enjoyed gardening, knitting, visiting her family and watching her beloved Chicago Cubs.
She is survived by her eight children, Linda Genore, Ralph (Diana) Sibigtroth, Virginia Orndorff, David (Merry) Sibigtroth, Michelle (Thomas) Steinkamp, Charles (Barbara) Sibigtroth, Richard (Nancy) Sibigtroth and Thomas (Karen) Sibigtroth; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Robert (Marge) Kessel and Ronald (Pat) Kessel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1998; daughter, Barbara Sibigtroth; four brothers; five sisters; and two sons-in-law, Thomas Genore and Eugene Orndorff.
Memorials may be directed to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, American Diabetes Association, American Kidney Foundation or the charity of the donor's choice
.
A special thank you to all of the caregivers at Fresenius Kidney Care, Perry Memorial Hospital, OSF St. Francis Medical Center and OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.