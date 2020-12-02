1/1
Martha J. Hunt
Martha J. Hunt

Born: April 5, 1935; in New Canton, IL

Died: November 29, 2020; in Friendship, WI

Martha J. Hunt, 85 of Ohio died Sunday November 29, 2020 at Gundersen Moundview Hospital in Friendship, WI.

She was born on April 5, 1935 near New Canton, IL the daughter of Donald and Ethel (Wells) Bolin. Martha was a realtor and broker having owned Action Realty. She had a stong faith and belief in God. She enjoyed dancing, working in her flower garden and had played the piano. She was a member of the Sterling Family Moose.

Survivors include her children: Douglas (Jackie) Hull of Ohio, Peggy (Paul) Cambell of Dixon, Diana (Tim) Frank of Ohio and Daniel (Jennifer) Hunt of Matoon; her fiance Tom Martenson of Friendship, WI; her companions" Big Boy and Baby Cakes"; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grand children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister Juanita Neff.

Private family services will be held on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut. Burial will be at Union Cemetery in Ohio.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Garland Funeral Home
14733 IL HWY 92
Walnut, IL 61376
(815) 379-2010
