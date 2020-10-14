1/1
Mary Ann Tornow
Mary Ann Tornow

Born: October 2, 1942; Princeton

Died: October 8, 2020; Princeton

Princeton – Mary Ann Tornow, 78, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, in Princeton, IL, at her home.

Mary Ann Tornow was born on October 2, 1942 in Princeton, IL, to Arthur Rettke and Lois (Kolp) Rettke. She was a member of the 1960 graduating class from Ohio, IL. She worked as a housekeeper for most of her life and maintained her own cleaning service company prior to her retirement.

She is survived by one daughter, Tammie Peebles of Walnut, IL, as well as her faithful four legged companions, Tiffy and Bailey.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by Arthur Rettke, father; Lois Kolp Rettke, mother; and one son, Troy, in infancy.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Services for Mary Ann Tornow will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Norberg Memorial Home Inc. & Monuments, officiated by Reverend Scott Schmidt and Rod Benevedez. Burial to follow at Walnut Cemetery in Walnut, IL.

Memorial donations can be made in Mary Ann's name to donor's choice.

Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com

Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Norberg Memorial Home Inc
701 E Thompson St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 875-2425
