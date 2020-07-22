1/1
Mary Catherine Wujek
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Mary Catherine Wujek

Born: March 7, 1930

Died: July 17, 2020

MENDOTA – Mary Catherine Wujek, 90, of rural Mendota, passed away on July 17, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born March 7, 1930 at home, the ninth child of 11 children born of Joseph and Catherine (Sondgeroth) Stremlau in Peterstown. She married Francis Wujek on August 26, 1950, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, Peterstown and lived her entire life in view of the steeple of that Catholic church. Frank and Mary Catherine raised 10 children, Rick (Dar), Andy (Mary Sue), Leo, Mark (Debby), Mary Jo (Jim) Myers, Rose (Gary) Rose, Dan (Katie), Anita (Frank) Kobilsek, Paul (Mary Beth), Tom (Carrie).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank in 2014; and sons, Leo and Rick.

As a family, they farmed until founding Mendota Welding & Manufacturing. She loved her 30 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren, with number 43 on the way.

The wake and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 22, on the grounds of Sts. Peter & Paul. The public drivethrough visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in the church cemetery. The Rev. Jacob Rose, grandson, will officiate. The funeral Mass will be live streamed at this website: https://www.facebook.com/GBBCatholic.

Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.

Mary Catherine led a very active and productive life. She dedicated her life to service of the Church and others. She was active in the Altar & Rosary Society, Teens Encounter Christ Program and the WATCH Program, which led her to a small prayer group for over 20 years. She was involved with the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women where she served as President from 1988-1990 under Bishop Myers, was the Chairman of the Family Life Committee, Prison Ministry at Dwight Correctional Center and taught Natural Family Planning. She was also the area facilitator of host families and hosted children from the inner-city through the Friendly Town Program. She was the proud recipient of the 1997 Service to the Diocese of Peoria Pere Marquette Award.

Pallbearers will be the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to Holy Cross School, Mendota.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
grounds of Sts. Peter & Paul
JUL
22
Funeral Mass
church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, Prayers for peace and comfort .
Chris and. Lisa Kerr
July 22, 2020
My sincere sympathy and prayers for all the family at this time of loss. Mary Catherine, my cousin will be missed, but not forgotten! God bless you all!
Sr. Dorothea Sondgeroth
July 22, 2020
very sorry for your loss
Richard Foster
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
George &Ruth Wixom
July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful friend of our family. We will love you and miss you always.
Vic and Sherri White
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
We are sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace.
Ron and Kay Brunoehler
July 21, 2020
Heartfelt condolences. She will live on through all those she has touched.
Jim Wujek
July 21, 2020
Our sympathy to all - Vonnie, Bill Biers
Von Biers
July 21, 2020
Very sorry for your loss, Paul, Mary Beth and family.
Andrea Blakeman, Vickis sister
July 21, 2020
It is so hard to lose your mother! She and Frank raised a wonderful family! Hugs and prayers to all of you, especially Mary Jo and Anita.
Mary Paula Schmitt
July 20, 2020
I first met Mary Catherine when she was working at the grocery store; we bonded around bread baking when she noted that I was purchasing yeast! Only later did we realize that we had a strong TEC connection as well. Shelley and I send all the family our heartfelt sympathy at this very sad time. May she be dancing with the angels.
David Gorenz
July 20, 2020
What an amazing lady she was! We got to know Frank and Mary Catherine many years ago working with the TEC program. What an special, hard working couple they were, dedicated always to the Catholic Church. They raised a wonderful family and we will never forget them. It is an honor to call them friends and they were a perfect example for all of us. May she RIP along with Frank.
Dennis and Janet Jones
July 20, 2020
We will always remember her joyful laugh and her big bright whistle calling in the troops. Just want to give the family a really big hug right now - sending much love to you all.
Lloyd and Diane Chapman
July 20, 2020
She always shared a smile whenever I had the pleasure of visiting with her at TEC or Watch programs. Sincere condolences to her family.
Carol Vandre
July 20, 2020
July 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Mullen
July 19, 2020
This was the woman that showed us the character to model our lives by. We wish we could be with all of you!
Dale & Dottie Lamps
July 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Thelma Hutchinson
