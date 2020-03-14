Home

Mary E. Kunkel

Mary E. Kunkel

Born: Feb. 2, 1932; Chicago

Died: March 12, 2020; Wyanet

WYANET Mary E. Kunkel, 88, of Wyanet, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m Tuesday in the St. Louis Catholic Church, Princeton, with Fr. Daniel Gifford and Deacon John Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery,Tiskilwa. Her family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time ofservices Tuesday at the church.

Arrangements are through the Fiocchi-Jensen Funeral Home, Princeton. Private online condolences may be left for Mary's family at www.FiocchiFuneralHomes.com.

Mary was born on February2, 1932 in Chicago to John and Irene (O'Reilley) Rohr. She married Richard A. Kunkel on March 29, 1952 in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granville. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Princeton, a 4-H leader, a member of the Homemakers Extension, and active in Cursillo and TEC.

She is survived by herchildren, Julie Wineinger of Davis, California, Gerard (Jeanine) Kunkel of Wyanet and Teresa (Kevin) Kopp of Wyanet; 16 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Richard on December 31, 2018.
