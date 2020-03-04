|
Mary elise JablonskI
Born: June 29, 1939, Spring Valley
Died: Feb. 28, 2020
LADD â€" Mary Elise Jablonski, 80, of Ladd, died peacefully on February 28, 2020 in Henry Healthcare.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Nativity of Our Lord Church in Spring Valley with Rev. Scott Potthoff officiating. Burial will be in Valley Memorial Park in Spring Valley. Visitation will be in the Hurst Funeral Home in Ladd on Thursday from 9 until 11 a.m.
Mrs. Jablonski was born in Spring Valley on June 29, 1939 to Joe and Helen (Sweeney) Hollerich. She married James Jablonski on October 15, 1960. She was a beautician that worked out of her home and then was a Teacher's Aide at Ladd Grade School and then Hall High School. Mrs. Jablonski loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially attending their events. She was an avid Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Vikings fan. She enjoyed her ladies bowling league and going out to dinner.
She is survived by her husband James of Ladd, three children; Joseph (Pam) Jablonski of Lake Geneva, WI, Mary Beth Lewis (Darwin) of Mt. Prospect, and Douglas (Jennifer) Jablonski of Spring Valley, eight grandchildren; Nick Jablonski, Kyle and Zach Lewis, and Caitlyn, Cassidy, Clara, Jack, and Jimmie Jablonski.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one granddaughter Cara Jablonski, one brother Paul Hollerich, and one sister, Sister Rosemary Hollerich.
Published in the Bureau County Republican on Mar. 4, 2020