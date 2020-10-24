Mary F. Greene
Born: August 12, 1944; Westchester
Died: October 21, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Mary F. Greene, 76, of Princeton, IL, passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Mary was born on August 12, 1944 in Westchester, IL to the late Frances Trowbridge. Mary found true love when she met John Greene. They married on July 17, 1994 in Wheaton, IL.
She loved going to the gym three times a week with friends, gardening and birdwatching. She was a wildlife lover and enjoyed volunteering. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and tinkering in the yard caring for her flower garden.
(This section written by her nephew, Ron Trowbridge)
Taco Bell, Dollar Tree and Hooters lost a loyal customer on October 21, 2020.
Wonderful Mary is survived by her loving husband Johnny G of 26 years, a bunch of birds, a broken dishwasher and an untouched honey-do list a mile long. Mary has two confirmed children Ted & Tom. ~However~ due to multiple anonymous Mother's Day cards which arrived each May, the children suspect there were other siblings but never verified.
Mary retired from her career at the golden arches in Oakbrook, Illinois sometime in 2005. Soon after she and John built their estate in Princeton, Illinois where she found happiness at the metro center pumping iron, watching little house on the prairie, racing her golf cart and most of all, spending John's millions.
(End section by her nephew, Ron Trowbridge)
Mary is survived by her husband, John of 26 years; one son, Lieutenant Colonel Thomas (Ann) Denis of North Augusta, SC; three stepchildren, Kim Magnuson of Aurora, IL, Michael (Darlene) Greene of Tomball, TX, and Kevin (Siobhan) Greene of LaGrange, IL; eight grandchildren, Thomas (Jessica) Denis DPT, Jimmy Denis DPT, Tyler Magnuson, Shaun Greene, Ryan Magnuson, John Martin Greene, Cayley Greene, and Laxton Greene; one sister, Patricia Lamphere; and two brothers, Ed Trowbridge and John Trowbridge.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Frances Trowbridge; one son, Ted Denis; her brother, Binny Trowbridge; and her granddaughter, Catherine Magnuson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Helping Hands in Spring Valley, IL.
Facemask are required for visitation and services.
A visitation for Mary will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.
Services will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments, officiated by Pastor Jack Stites. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Per the family's wishes, this service will be livestreamed in a private group on Facebook. Please see the following link to join the group prior to services. https://www.facebook.com/groups/Norbergmemorialhomememorialservicegroup/
