Melvin F. Tyne
Born: April 19, 1939; in Waterman, IL
Died: November 28, 2020; in Tiskilwa, IL
Melvin F. Tyne, 81, of Tiskilwa, passed away on Saturday, November 28, in his home.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 21, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Tiskilwa, with Deacon Fred Sims officiating. Arrangements are through the Fiocchi-Jensen Funeral Home, Princeton.
.
Melvin was born on April 19, 1939 in Waterman to Floyd J. and Adele M. Tyne. He was a class of 1957 graduate of Tiskilwa High School.
He served in the United States Marine Corps, having obtained the rank of Corporal, in Communications as a Teletype Operator.
He was a lifelong farmer, retiring after 51 years in 2012.
He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Tiskilwa, and St. Louis Catholic Church, Princeton; the Princeton Moose Lodge 1339 and the Bureau County Farm Bureau. He served as Trustee for the Indiantown Township Board.
He is survived by his son, Kent (Whitney) Tyne of Lake Thunderbird; his daughter, Catherine Tyne-Marzetta of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; 3 grandchildren, Tyler and Dillon Tyne and Michael Marzetta; his sister, Virginia (Cris) Crisafulli of Niceville,Florida; and his brother, Jim (Ellen) Tyne of DeKalb.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the LaSalle Vitas Hospice.